Storms destroy Brentwood family's home, but their dog, Roosevelt, turns up safe

BRENTWOOD — Megan Vick was sitting on the porch of her Brentwood home with her dog, Roosevelt, as storms rolled in Thursday evening.

By the time she began to think she should head inside, a falling tree crashed through her home, feet away from where she sat, crushing her bedroom and living room.

“Everything just happened so quick,” she said. “I had time enough to cover my head and just pray.”

She was trapped by the tree until firefighters arrived a few minutes later to help her out. In the confusion, she lost track of Roosevelt.

Vick, who lives with her 17-year-old daughter in the house near the intersection of Manchester Road and South Brentwood Boulevard, still hasn’t been able to get inside to assess the damage. The fire department and Brentwood building inspectors say it’s not safe. Her daughter’s room seems to have been spared, but she doubts much will be salvageable in the other rooms.

On Friday morning, she recovered something more precious: Roosevelt. Her neighbor from across the street, Kelly Reece, found the dog hiding in the wreckage.

“It was a very scary night, but luckily we have a very amazing neighbor who found him,” Vick said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}