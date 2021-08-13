Storms destroy Brentwood family's home, but their dog, Roosevelt, turns up safe

BRENTWOOD — Megan Vick was sitting on the porch of her Brentwood home with her dog, Roosevelt, as storms rolled in Thursday evening.
By the time she began to think she should head inside, a falling tree crashed through her home, feet away from where she sat, crushing her bedroom and living room.
“Everything just happened so quick,” she said. “I had time enough to cover my head and just pray.”
She was trapped by the tree until firefighters arrived a few minutes later to help her out. In the confusion, she lost track of Roosevelt.
Vick, who lives with her 17-year-old daughter in the house near the intersection of Manchester Road and South Brentwood Boulevard, still hasn’t been able to get inside to assess the damage. The fire department and Brentwood building inspectors say it’s not safe. Her daughter’s room seems to have been spared, but she doubts much will be salvageable in the other rooms.
On Friday morning, she recovered something more precious: Roosevelt. Her neighbor from across the street, Kelly Reece, found the dog hiding in the wreckage.
“It was a very scary night, but luckily we have a very amazing neighbor who found him,” Vick said.
She’s staying with a friend now and expects the family will have to live in an extended stay hotel for some time while insurance figures out how to cover the damage.
Trees and branches toppled across the area Thursday night when a cluster of storms arrived between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — earlier than forecasters expected.
The storms brought wind gusts measuring 67 mph near Cahokia, 64 mph near Wentzville and 58 mph near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Fred Glass, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring, said other pockets of the region could have seen gusts of 70 mph. He said there were no tornadoes.
There also were no reports of injuries.
But more than 80,000 Ameren customers in Missouri were without power Thursday night, while at least 14,000 were without power in Illinois. By Friday morning, the outages were down to roughly 36,000 in Missouri and 4,600 in Illinois. The city of Kirkwood’s public utility had hundreds without power after the storm, but the exact count was unavailable.
Friday brought cleanup — and the possibility of more thunderstorms. Forecasters said there is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, with a high near 86 degrees.
Robert Cohen and Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.