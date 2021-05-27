 Skip to main content
Storms move across St. Louis region as cold front arrives
Storms move across St. Louis region as cold front arrives

Storms roll into St. Louis over Peace Park

Storms roll into St. Louis, passing over the Grand Avenue Water Tower and Peace Park in College Hill on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Peace Park is part of a new community land trust approved Thursday to maintain green spaces in four north St. Louis neighborhoods. The land, not an established city park, is dotted with fruit trees including cherry, peach, pear and apples for neighborhood residents to pick. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service reported thunderstorm advisories and a tornado warning in the St. Louis area as a string of storms and a cold front arrived in the region.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect until 2 p.m. for part of St. Louis County and portions of Washington, Franklin and Crawford counties.

Earlier in the afternoon, the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for parts of the Metro East, including Hillsboro, Staunton and Mount Olive. 

St. Louis Public Schools' graduation ceremony at Busch Stadium, scheduled for Thursday night, is postponed until 10 a.m. Friday due to the storms. 

Melissa Byrd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that other than a downed tree in Chesterfield, there has little damage reported so far. 

Winds reached 60 mph in Cuba, Missouri and in northeastern Franklin County on Thursday. No tornadoes had been spotted as of 2:30 p.m. 

Byrd said storms will continue to move through the area until Thursday evening, then temperatures will likely fall into the high 50s on Friday. 



