Severe thunderstorms, with a threat of large hail and damaging winds, began moving into the western end of the St. Louis metro area late Thursday afternoon and were expected to continue into the evening.

Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the Missouri side of the metro area could be affected up until 7 p.m. The brunt of the storms is expected to center on the Illinois side of the area from 5 to 9 p.m.

As of 3:30 p.m., he said, rain had barely moved into Warren County on the far western end of the metro region.

Lincoln County's emergency management office said a severe storm was located near the Warren County-Montgomery County line about then, moving northeast at 40 mph.

The office said hail damage to vehicles was expected, along with wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The Weather Service said the storms could include quarter- to golf ball-size hail and winds of 60 mph or higher. Tornadoes are considered less likely but forecasters are not ruling them out.

The threat of hail is expected to lessen in the evening as the storms move into a line.