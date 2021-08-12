Storms rip roof off Warrenton school, cause damage throughout area

Storms tore through the St. Louis region Thursday night, downing trees and utility lines, knocking out power and ripping the roof off an elementary school and homes in Warrenton.

About 6 p.m., the Warrenton Fire Protection District responded to a report of a roof collapse at Daniel Boone Elementary School on Vosholl Avenue in Warrenton.

Capt. Matt Dabbs with the department said a large piece of the roof over the library and office had been torn away. Janitors were in the building, but there were no injuries, he said.

The school was not scheduled to open until Aug. 24, Dabbs said, otherwise, the situation could have been much worse.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It came out of nowhere," Dabbs said of the storm that blew through in the early evening. "We were watching it come in, but it grew quicker than we thought."

The department received at least 25 calls within about 30 minutes, he said. Several power lines were down throughout the area, and roofs were damaged on several homes, but there were no reports of injuries.

"We've been inundated with calls," he said.