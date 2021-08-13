Storms rip roof off Warrenton school, cause damage throughout St. Louis area

UPDATED at 6:40 a.m. Friday with additional details on wind gusts, outages
Storms tore through the St. Louis region Thursday night, downing trees and utility lines, knocking out power and ripping the roof off an elementary school and homes in Warrenton.
The National Weather Service said a cluster of storms started in north-central Missouri in late afternoon and arrived in the St. Louis region between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., earlier than forecasters expected.
The storms brought wind gusts measuring 67 mph near Cahokia, 64 mph near Wentzville and 58 mph near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Fred Glass, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring, said other pockets of the region could have seen gusts of 70 mph. He said there were no tornadoes.
There also were no reports of injuries.
More than 80,000 Ameren customers in Missouri were without power Thursday night, while at least 14,000 were without power in Illinois. By Friday morning, the outages were down to roughly 36,000 in Missouri and 4,600 in Illinois. The city of Kirkwood’s public utility had hundreds without power after the storm, but the exact count was unavailable.
Friday brings storm cleanup — and the possibility of more thunderstorms. Forecasters said there is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, with a high near 86 degrees.
The Warrenton Fire Protection District responded to a report of a roof collapse about 6 p.m. Thursday at Daniel Boone Elementary School on Vosholl Avenue in Warrenton.
Part of the roof at the Daniel Boone Elementary School has been blown off during storms in Warrenton @stltoday pic.twitter.com/QYqojKSKKW— Daniel Shular (@xshularx) August 13, 2021
Capt. Matt Dabbs with the department said a large piece of the roof over the library and office had been torn away. Janitors were in the building, but there were no injuries, he said.
The school was not scheduled to open until Aug. 24, Dabbs said, otherwise, the situation could have been much worse.
“It came out of nowhere,” Dabbs said of the storm that blew through in the early evening. “We were watching it come in, but it grew quicker than we thought.”
The department received at least 25 calls within about 30 minutes, he said. Several power lines were down throughout the area, and roofs were damaged on several homes, but there were no reports of injuries.
“We’ve been inundated with calls,” he said.
Reports of damage were coming in throughout the area, with limbs, trees and power lines down in some parts.
St. Louis resident Ted Behrhorst was out Thursday evening, calmly surveying damage caused by downed trees at his home at 6400 Sutherland Avenue. It was the second time in several weeks that his home has been damaged by storms.
“Why this has got to happen here, it’s ridiculous,” he said, acknowledging the damage could have been worse. “I don’t know what to say.”
The National Weather Service had reports of trees down on power lines in De Soto, a tree that had blown over near Interstate 64 in Frontenac and weather damage throughout numerous other cities in the area, from De Soto to Kirkwood, Ballwin and the Metro East, as the storms moved through.