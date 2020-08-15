You are the owner of this article.
Storms Saturday will bring cooler than normal weather Sunday
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service said that cool and dry weather will arrive in the St. Louis area Sunday, but not until after a round of storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

The storms, which could be strong to severe in places, are expected to arrive between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in most of the St. Louis area, and later in Illinois. The main threat, the Weather Service said, will be gusty winds.

Temperatures will be roughly five degrees cooler than normal through at least Thursday.

