Storms Saturday will bring cooler than normal weather Sunday

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service said that cool and dry weather will arrive in the St. Louis area Sunday, but not until after a round of storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

The storms, which could be strong to severe in places, are expected to arrive between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in most of the St. Louis area, and later in Illinois. The main threat, the Weather Service said, will be gusty winds.