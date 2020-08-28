Street protest in St. Louis demands equality, takes aim at Missouri governor's special crime session

Taveous Bell, 20, a junior running back at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, said marching Friday was personal for him because one of his cousins was shot and killed by police in Tennessee more than a decade ago.

"We as people, all together, need to come out and take a stand and let them know that this is not OK," he said. "We won't stop and we'll keep pushing until it's over with."

Many who marched Friday were familiar faces from past protests in St. Louis, including near-daily demonstrations this summer after Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. But for Jackson Thomas, 18, of North County, Friday marked his first demonstration.

A McCluer North High School graduate who is attending St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley this fall, Thomas said he worries how his younger brothers, 9 and 16, will fare now that he's no longer in school to protect them.

"We out here getting shot every day, dying or losing family members," Thomas said. "We can't come home safely no more. Now I've got to worry about my own brothers going to school by themselves, and I'm not in school no more. I can't go with them. I can't follow them to school."

ExpectUs is planning another protest at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Kiener Plaza.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.