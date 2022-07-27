Streets still underwater in some Metro East neighborhoods. Residents are frustrated.

EAST ST. LOUIS — Maranita Logan was angry Wednesday as she returned to the home in East St. Louis where she's lived since 1977 to see it still surrounded by murky water.

A friend donned waders and pushed through several feet of water to look into Logan's kitchen. Her all-new cabinets and appliances — she was in the middle of a kitchen renovation — were sitting in more than a foot of water.

"I judge by my mailbox," Logan said Wednesday afternoon. "The water hasn't gone down at all."

Floods from Tuesday's record rainfall generally receded off roads throughout the region overnight. But some neighborhoods in the Metro East, including Caseyville, Cahokia Heights, and Logan's, in East St. Louis, remained under water on Wednesday, leaving residents displaced and frustrated.

Logan said something needs to be done about the sewer problems in the city. Home values have plummeted. Residents can't sell.

"We're on pins and needles every time it rains," she said. "Nobody should have to live like that."

Logan's neighborhood was one of a few such areas in East St. Louis. It borders the Harding Ditch drainage canal which has had longstanding flood issues. The Environmental Protection Agency reviewed the nearby stormwater pump station in April 2021 as part of an investigation into major sewage flow issues in East St. Louis, Cahokia Heights and Centreville.

"This pump station was not functioning and was in disrepair," the report read, adding that the stormwater pump building was unlocked with a hole in the roof that would allow rain inside.

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III declared a state of emergency Tuesday because of the damage.

A few blocks away from Logan's neighborhood, Pastor Florida Graham-Clark waited as her son worked for more than an hour with a shovel to clear the clogged sewers on his street, Belmont Avenue, in hopes of getting into his home.

"He's been doing this for five years when it rains because nobody else will," said Graham-Clark. "Somebody has got to do something here about the sewers. It's bad every time it rains and, when it's like this, it's worse."

Graham-Clark, who lives on 63rd Street nearby, had her own problems to contend with. She was trapped in her house until Tuesday evening because her street was covered most of the day, coming up over her lawn almost to her garden. And her basement flooded.

She doesn't have flood insurance — it's expensive — so her family will have to clear out the carpet and furniture itself. She's attended public meetings in East St. Louis over the years about finding solutions to the sewer problems, but hasn't seen much progress.

"We pay our water and sewer bills like everybody else," she said.

In nearby Caseyville, some residential streets off Black Lane remained flooded after a breach in the Little Canteen Creek levee. A field filled with water and dotted with floating city garbage bins that had been swept away in the flood.

Justin Deadmond and Misty Carter pushed Deadmond's Jeep Cherokee through streets still under several feet of water.

"I'm hoping it'll start," Deadmond said, opening the door of the Jeep to show water pooled under the driver's seat. "I didn't want to let it sit."

Deadmond had been living in the car, but parked it Monday night outside the home of Carter's mother.

"I put hours of work and thousands of dollars into rebuilding this car," he said.

In a section of the neighborhood with mostly mobile homes, some cars remained abandoned. A sedan tried to drive through the flooded streets, but stalled out in the water and had to be towed.

A couple blocks away, Mike Simpson and Jessica Madison, whose car had also been half-submerged in the water, contemplated the storm. This was the worst flooding in their neighborhood in three years, Madison said.

The couple spent the morning collecting debris off their lawn.

"I found seven shoes," Madison said. "But none of them match."