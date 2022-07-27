Streets still underwater in some Metro East neighborhoods

EAST ST. LOUIS — As floodwaters from record rainfall began to recede Wednesday, some Metro East residents were still not able to reach their homes because of water-covered streets, while others returned to assess the damage.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management agency had no more rescue calls Wednesday morning, but took dozens the previous day across the area. Caseyville and East St. Louis had some of the most homes impacted by the floods, Director Herb Simmons said.

In East St. Louis, where Mayor Robert Eastern III declared a state of emergency and more than 50 residents were evacuated, many streets remained underwater.

Pastor Florida Graham-Clark waited as her son worked for more than an hour with a shovel to clear the clogged sewers on his street, Belmont Avenue, in hopes that he could get into his home.

"He's been doing this for five years when it rains because nobody else will," said Graham-Clark. "Somebody has got to do something here about the sewers. It's bad every time it rains and, when it's like this, it's worse."

Graham-Clark, who lives on 63rd Street nearby, had her own problems to contend with. She was trapped in her house until Tuesday evening because her street was covered most of the day, coming up over her lawn almost to her garden. And her basement flooded.

She doesn't have flood insurance — it's expensive — so her family will have to clear out the carpet and furniture itself.

In nearby Caseyville, some streets remained flooded after a breach in a levee in the area. In a mobile home park near Black Lane and Forest Boulevard, one vehicle Wednesday morning stalled out in the water and had to be towed out.

Elsewhere in Metro East, however, the floods receded enough to clear streets and begin cleanup. In Belleville, a stretch of North 3rd Street near W. F. Street that had been covered by several feet of water was drivable.

But even there, abandoned cars, an overturned dumpster and crews clearing away large limbs remained signs of the prior day's deluge.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.