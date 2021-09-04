 Skip to main content
Stretch of Heege Road closes Wednesday until end of year for bridge replacement
Heege Road just west of Valcour Avenue will close Wednesday for the rest of the year while work crews replace a bridge over Mackenzie Creek. Motorists who need to travel between the two roadways are asked to use Valcour Avenue and Weber Road to circumvent the closure. Map by the St. Louis County Department of Transportation and Public Works. 

MARLBOROUGH — Heege Road just west of Valcour Avenue will close Wednesday for the rest of the year while work crews replace a bridge over Mackenzie Creek. 

The closure will block off access to Laclede Station Road from Heege. Motorists who need to travel between the two roadways are asked to instead use Valcour and Weber Road.

St. Louis County transportation officials said the bridge work is expected to be done by the end of this year but that poor winter weather could extend the project and road closure into 2022.

