ST. LOUIS — A stretch of one side of Interstate 44 downtown will be closed for part of this weekend for construction work.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, traffic will be detoured off the east side of the interstate between Washington Avenue and the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. The stretch will reopen by 5 a.m. Sunday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the shutdown will allow workers to install drainage features and remove construction scaffolding on the Broadway bridge over the highway.