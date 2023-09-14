ST. LOUIS — A stretch of northbound Interstate 55 will be closed to traffic overnight Friday and twice next week as part of the ongoing bridge renovation project along the highway, the Missouri Department of Transportation has announced.

The segment between River City Boulevard and South Broadway will shut down at 8 p.m. Friday and reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday.

The other closures will be from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday and from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, to 6 a.m. the next day. The shutdowns will allow work crews to place concrete for new decks on several bridges in the area.