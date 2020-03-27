You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Stretch of Trampe in Spanish Lake closed because of concerns with overhead rail bridge
0 comments

Stretch of Trampe in Spanish Lake closed because of concerns with overhead rail bridge

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Construction zone

Copyright: jhans / 123RF Stock Photo

 Julia Hansen

SPANISH LAKE  — A section of Trampe Avenue at an overhead railroad bridge has been closed indefinitely because of concerns over the span’s structural stability, the St. Louis County Department of Transportation announced.

The shutdown, near Criterion Avenue, was spurred Wednesday by a piece of concrete falling from the bridge on a vehicle driven by an employee of the agency as a train passed overhead. The employee wasn’t hurt, the agency said.

The bridge is owned by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, which was notified about the incident.

County officials say about 5,220 vehicles use the affected segment of Trampe on a typical weekday. They suggest using Larimore and Bellefontaine roads as detours.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 25. Here's what we know now
Metro

LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 25. Here's what we know now

At least 100 inmates will be freed from the St. Louis County Justice Center over concern about spreading the coronavirus. Another six deaths in Missouri and Illinois were reported. And the Missouri governor wants a federal disaster declaration. Some of Wednesday's developments in the pandemic.

LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 23. Here's what we know now
Metro

LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 23. Here's what we know now

The city of St. Louis and St. Charles County reported their first deaths from the virus. Plexiglass protection is going up at some area grocery stores. Two more Creve Coeur preschool teachers test positive for COVID-19. And a prisoner in the Missouri Department of Corrections tests positive for COVID-19.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports