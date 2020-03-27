Stretch of Trampe in Spanish Lake closed because of concerns with overhead rail bridge

SPANISH LAKE — A section of Trampe Avenue at an overhead railroad bridge has been closed indefinitely because of concerns over the span’s structural stability, the St. Louis County Department of Transportation announced.

The shutdown, near Criterion Avenue, was spurred Wednesday by a piece of concrete falling from the bridge on a vehicle driven by an employee of the agency as a train passed overhead. The employee wasn’t hurt, the agency said.

The bridge is owned by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, which was notified about the incident.

County officials say about 5,220 vehicles use the affected segment of Trampe on a typical weekday. They suggest using Larimore and Bellefontaine roads as detours.

