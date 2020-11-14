 Skip to main content
Strong winds headed for St. Louis
Clouds darken over the Gateway Arch

Skies darken around the Gateway Arch as a storm passes through downtown St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — Storms are expected to roll through the region late Saturday and into Sunday morning, with severe thunderstorms and the possibility of tornados to the west of St. Louis.

The National Weather Service said a tornado watch is in effect for Franklin, Warren, Washington, Crawford, Montgomery and Gasconade counties until midnight. St. Louis and surrounding counties will be under a wind advisory until 3 p.m. Sunday, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Severe thunderstorms could also develop in much of the region early Sunday morning. The largest threat for severe storms are in eastern and mid-Missouri, but some could reach southwest Illinois, the Weather Service said. 

