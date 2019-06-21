ST. LOUIS • Strong winds should be blowing into the St. Louis metro area around noon Friday, with quarter-size hail possible. Rain will follow and move out by late afternoon.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring are watching a line of storms that was west of Columbia, Mo., before 10 a.m. Friday and moving toward St. Louis.
Western St. Charles County and northwestern Franklin County should see the first of it around noon. The storms are expected to bring strong winds of up to 60 mph or so and be moving through St. Louis and through to the Metro East closer to 1 p.m.
The severe threat will be brief -- a half-hour to 45 minutes or so, forecasters say. Behind that will be scattered storms with light to moderate rain. That will last a couple hours and move out by late afternoon.