Student at St. Louis Community College tested positive for COVID-19

A student at St. Louis Community College has tested positive for COVID-19, the college has announced.

The unidentified person is a student at the Florissant Valley campus and notified the college on Tuesday of the diagnosis. The student was last on campus March 13, the college said in a letter to students and staff. The college didn't say what condition the student was in.

"While this is the first case confirmed in the STLCC community, we are aware of the additional cases being reported in this region and remind everyone that we all have a role in slowing the spread of COVID-19," the letter said.

The community college is "working to quickly identify viable telework options" and will be providing online classes.

The college extended its spring break to March 27. Classes after the break will resume online March 30.

It wasn't immediately clear if the student's case was included in the latest count from St. Louis County. As of Monday night, St. Louis County reported 90 cases, including one death.



CORONAVIRUS

• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.

• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.