Student sues Lindenwood University, demands pro-rated refund for classes held online

ST. CHARLES — A Lindenwood University student filed a class-action complaint in federal court Monday demanding a refund from the school after classes went virtual last spring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit includes more than 100 members, led by Dylan Martin, of Eldron, Mo. He is asking the court to refund students pro-rated tuition and fees for the spring semester, during which the school moved all classes online as the coronavirus spread in the U.S. The St. Charles-based school first announced the change on March 11.

The suit, claiming breach of contract, unjust enrichment and conversion, cites price differences for in-person classes and online classes in a typical year — in-person classes range from $500 to $750 per credit hour, according to the suit, while online credits are about $450 per credit hour. The suit claims that price difference drives more than $5 million in tuition and fee refunds the school owes students who paid for in-person learning.