Sullivan man killed in single-car crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A Sullivan man was killed early Wednesday when his car skidded off the wet road and struck multiple trees, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Jason C. Clark, 30, died as a result of the crash about 7:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 44 south of St. Clair. He was driving too fast for conditions, the highway patrol said, and his 2010 Chevrolet Malibu slid off the left side of the road, crashing into several trees.

Clark was not wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol report said.

A 32-year-old passenger from Cuba, Missouri, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to a hospital in the St. Louis area. He also was not wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol said.

