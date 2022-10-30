Sunday crowd honors Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting

AFFTON — Hundreds of people poured into a suburban funeral home Sunday to pay respects to Jean Kuczka, the 61-year-old teacher killed while confronting a gunman and protecting her students in last week’s school shooting at St. Louis’ Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Under gray and drizzly skies, cars filled the Kutis Funeral Home parking lot and spilled along the sides of Gravois Road in south St. Louis County during the afternoon visitation for Kuczka. There was a line of attendees stretching out of the building’s side entrance.

The crowd included Kuczka’s friends and relatives, as well as some of her students and their families — and nearly all of her former teammates from the 1979 Southwest Missouri State field hockey team that won a national championship.

Ashley Orourke, a friend of Kuczka’s daughter, said she will remember her for her “kind soul.”

“She was always very happy and caring,” said Orourke.

Kuczka’s funeral will be held Monday at nearby Resurrection Cemetery — one week after she was one of two people killed in the Oct. 24 shooting, along with 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell.

Virtually everyone asked for comment at Sunday’s visitation echoed glowing descriptions of Kuczka, who resided in Jefferson County, and the life she lived — painting a picture of someone beloved as a wonderful person, friend, teacher and leader.

Amber Rush, a CVPA sophomore who had multiple classes with Kuczka, said she was a “fun and energetic” teacher.

Before coming to the funeral home, Rush and her family braved the rain to attend a Sunday protest at St. Louis City Hall to demand tighter gun laws.

Different people filing into the funeral home Sunday agreed that the school-shooting deaths of Kuczka, Bell and others underscore a need for stricter gun control in the U.S.

“Change the amendment,” said Cheryl Casteel, an old friend of Kuczka’s who played bunco with her. “It’s a waste of lives.”