Sunday, muddy Sunday: St. Louis area pounded by four to seven inches of rain overnight

In roughly eight hours spanning Saturday and Sunday, overnight thunderstorms dumped 4 to 7 inches of rain on the St. Louis area, triggering some localized flash flooding.

“Much of the region got a pretty good soaking last night,” said Jared Maples, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s local forecast office.

The worst flash flooding issues were generally concentrated north of St. Louis near the Mississippi River, in a stretch from Lincoln County, Missouri, to Madison County, Illinois, Maples said.

He said that some areas in St. Charles County received the greatest amounts of rain, but that 4 to 6 inches were common throughout the region.

Those totals mean that last night’s storm, alone, provided enough moisture to crack the list of the top-five wettest Augusts on record for the area, based on monthly precipitation totals. The local record for the month was set in 1946, with more than 14 inches, Maples said.

Heavy downpours, though, are becoming a more common occurrence, as the atmosphere warms and gains the ability to hold more water vapor. Within the U.S., episodes of extreme rainfall increasing the most in the Midwest and the Northeast, according to the National Climate Assessment.

