Updated at 5:30 p.m. Sunday after another round of storms and outages

ST. LOUIS — After crews worked all weekend to restore electrical power to some 41,000 homes after Friday’s thunderstorms, another severe storm swept through the St. Louis area Sunday afternoon causing thousands to lose power once again.

Sunday’s storm began rolling into the metro area after 3 p.m., with 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail seen in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Broken power poles and snapped tree limbs were reported across a wide swath from Wentzville in St. Charles County to DeSoto in Jefferson County; as well as Fairview Heights in the Metro East.

After the brief storm, which stopped the St. Louis Cardinals game for about 30 minutes, more than 17,000 customers were without power in the St. Louis area, according to Ameren’s outage map. Numbers included more than 4,000 near Festus and Crystal City and another nearly 4,000 in the Maryland Heights area.

Before Sunday’s storm hit, just less than 3,500 customers were still without power in the area. Forestry crews, damage assessors, line workers and crews from other states had spent the weekend trying to restore electricity to customers, Ameren said Sunday in a Tweet.

“I would like to reaffirm to all our customers that we still have crews heavily engaged in restoration efforts, and we will not stop until we get every customer on as quickly as possible,” said Tommie Bugett, division manager for Ameren Missouri.

Friday’s storms had brought heavy rain, hail and damaging winds that toppled electrical poles and downed trees onto powerlines. More than 80% of that damage was in St. Louis County, officials said, with outages concentrated in the northeastern part of the county from Florissant to Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Thousands of North County residents also went without power for days after a destructive storm hit the region July 1. It snapped trees, toppled power lines and killed two in the region.

