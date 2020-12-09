Sunset Hills retirement community settles lesbian couple's discrimination lawsuit

ST. LOUIS — A federal lawsuit against a Sunset Hills retirement community that refused to let a married lesbian couple live together has been settled, a lawyer for the couple said Wednesday.

Mary Walsh and Bev Nance and the Sunset Hills location of Friendship Village have "resolved" the case, said Tony Rothert, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, which helped handle the case.

Rothert declined to discuss the terms of the settlement, saying it was confidential. A Friendship Village lawyer did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The dismissal document, filed Tuesday, simply says that "all of Plaintiffs’ claims against Defendants and this action are dismissed with prejudice."

But Rothert said he hoped that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the issue of discrimination based on sexual orientation would mean, "we hope not to see policies like we were challenging here in the future.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}