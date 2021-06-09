Sunset Hills to raise police pay

SUNSET HILLS — Sunset Hills will use some new revenue generated from its takeover of Crestwood police dispatching to help pay for its own needed police pay raises.

Aldermen on Tuesday night approved by ordinance a multi-year pay system that provides for police salaries of up to $77,253 annually for patrolmen over a 10-year period. The current annual pay range for police officers is about $56,000 to $73,000.

Sunset Hills has lost officers in the past two years and most of those leaving cited higher pay opportunities elsewhere, Chief Stephen Dodge told the Sunset Hills board. He cited the high number of openings and relatively small number of experienced candidates now available among major St. Louis area departments. Sunset Hill now has 26 officers, including ranking officers.

The new dispatching contract with Crestwood provides for payments of $135,000 for the first full year. That contract is slated to last through 2024 or longer. Crestwood also will save money by reducing its overall salary costs, as the two cities’ services merged for the first time in more than 48 years.