Sunshine stays elusive for St. Louis but warmer Memorial Day weekend and days of thunderstorms likely

ST. LOUIS — If you're waiting for some sunny summer days, keep waiting.

While it will get warm across the St. Louis region, sunshine may be as elusive as a jumbo pack of toilet paper

The Memorial Day weekend will be warmer than normal, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s, but with at least a 50% chance of thunderstorms each day until Wednesday, the National Weather Service says.

The temperature on Saturday will be about 10 degrees above normal, but may feel even warmer due to the recent stretch of unseasonably cool weather, the weather service said.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will mean some wet weather, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms Saturday, 60% Sunday and 80% on Monday. Thunderstorms are more likely Saturday morning and on Sunday and Monday afternoon.

Highs will likely be in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, with more thunderstorms.