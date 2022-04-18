Supreme Court denies Spire's attempt to challenge pipeline ruling

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Supreme Court dealt Spire another setback Monday in the utility's bid to overturn last year's court ruling that stripped its main St. Louis-area natural gas pipeline of approval and cast its future in doubt.

The Supreme Court on Monday listed Spire's legal challenge among dozens of cases that it denied a rehearing.

The decision leaves the pipeline in the hands of federal regulators.

The Supreme Court in October declined to temporarily block the June 2021 ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, rejecting Spire's emergency appeal to ensure its two-year-old Spire STL Pipeline could continue operation through the winter.

Although a temporary extension was later granted by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, Spire still sought to bring its legal fight before the Supreme Court.

The St. Louis-based gas utility hired prominent lawyers to mount the challenge, including Eugene Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and Theodore Olson, who argued for winning sides in pivotal cases such as the Bush v. Gore case that settled the 2000 presidential election, and the Citizens United case that solidified the role of corporate spending in politics. Spire's outside critics, however, described the company's aims for a legal solution as a "Hail Mary."

Since the Supreme Court will not intervene, the fate of the pipeline remains in the hands of FERC, which originally approved the project by a 3-2 vote, but was tasked with revisiting its decision by last year's deeply critical court ruling that said the agency took an "ostrich-like approach" in its initial review.

This story will be updated.

