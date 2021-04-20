Surprise flurries and a quick frost: Freeze warning issued for early Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area will see a late spurt of winter weather Tuesday, with light snowfall expected in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected before 3 p.m. and some snowfall is possible between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the weather service, although the snow probably won't accumulate except on grass. Wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour are possible.

Temperatures are expected to hit the freezing mark Tuesday night, with frost across the area beginning to thaw by 8 a.m. Wednesday. The weather service has issued a freeze warning for 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, cautioning that water pipes could burst in these conditions. Temperatures should climb back up into the 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.