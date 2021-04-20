 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Surprise flurries and a quick frost: Freeze warning issued for early Wednesday morning
0 comments

Surprise flurries and a quick frost: Freeze warning issued for early Wednesday morning

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area will see a late spurt of winter weather Tuesday night, with light snowfall expected in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected before 3 p.m. Tuesday, and some snowfall is possible between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. according to the weather service, although the snow probably won't accumulate except on grass. Wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour are possible.

Temperatures are expected to hit freezing on Tuesday night, with frost across the area beginning to thaw by 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The weather service has issued a freeze warning for 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, cautioning that water pipes could burst in these conditions. Temperatures should climb back up into the 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Protesters demand court dates for inmates

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Olivette rules out roosters and bamboo
Metro

Olivette rules out roosters and bamboo

“One family had a mini cow on their property, and we had chickens running around in various neighborhoods, as well as some overzealous landscaping,” said Carlos Trejo, the city's director of planning and community development.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports