‘All Things New’ timeline: Reshaping the Archdiocese of St. Louis

2022

January 2022: Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski unveils the “All Things New” 18-month initiative to reshape the blueprint of Catholic parishes and schools across the St. Louis region in response to declining numbers of worshipers and priests. After restructuring, the number of parishes is expected to be cut from 178 to about 100.

February: A group of Catholics launches Save Rome of the West to protest “All Things New.”

March: More than 70,000 Catholics fill out the Disciple Maker Index survey about their worship habits.

August: About 220 local priests gather to discuss initial models of parish restructuring plans.

September: The models are shown to 1,000 lay parish representatives from throughout the archdiocese, who give their feedback. Financial data on each parish is released, offering clues as to which parishes are at risk of closure. The archdiocese announces that St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain high schools in St. Louis will close at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

October-November: Hundreds of listening sessions are held at each parish to introduce the draft models to the laity. Bigger-than-expected cuts are floated at the meetings, suggesting the 178 parishes could be cut to between 71 and 90.

November: Decisions on widespread Catholic grade school closures are postponed to the 2024-2025 school year.

December: St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain reach deals to lease their buildings from the archdiocese and stay open as independent Catholic high schools. The archdiocese hosts a listening session for Black Catholics to discuss “All Things New” and the impact on their communities.

2023

January: St. Mark School in south St. Louis County announces its closure prior to the 2023-2024 school year for financial reasons.

February: Second draft models of the restructuring plan show 88 “pastorates” — groupings of parishes that will share a pastor, Mass times and ministries. The largest consolidations are shown in St. Louis city and rural counties, while many parishes in west St. Louis County will remain “standalone” or independent.

March: Priests are asked to weigh in on the viability of their parishes, and whether a merger or closure is merited.

April: More than 3,100 Catholics sign petitions calling for the suspension of the “All Things New” downsizing plan. Families vow to fight the announced closure of Good Shepherd School in Hillsboro. Third draft models of the restructuring plan are released based on feedback from a planning committee made up of priests, deacons, parish staff and lay leaders from across the region.

May: Catholic church leaders are told to prepare for “a variety of emotional responses” to the release of the parish reorganization plan.

Archbishop Rozanski is scheduled to release the final plan, expected to include dozens of parish consolidations and priest reassignments, on Saturday, May 27.