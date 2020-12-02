Tale of two St. Louis families: How COVID-19 is making America’s income and race gap bigger

“For me, working from home has been fantastic,” he said in an interview over Zoom.

Among other things, Scott doesn’t have a half-hour commute or have to pay $80 a month for parking. Even when the air conditioner was running all day in the summer, the couple saved on their electricity bills because he didn’t have to charge his electric car as often. Kristin says she’s spent just $30 a month on gas since March, half as much as before.

For lunch, the Ladewigs walk downstairs and meet up in the kitchen. Scott thinks he’ll be working at home permanently; Kristin says she will at least until the middle of next year.

Like many other homeowners during the pandemic, time spent inside turned their eyes to things for the home. The Ladewigs used some of their savings to repair cracks in the basement and fix up the deck.

The couple bought their house new in 2000 for about $251,000. Estimates value it today at about $330,000.

The Ladewigs, who don’t have children, are big on travel and Disney, although this year they’ve canceled a London-to-Rome cruise and several other planned trips, including a concert in New York and Disney World around Thanksgiving.