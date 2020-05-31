Target revises list of store closures; four local stores will remain open

Update: 11:45 a.m. Sunday

Target has adjusted its list of stores that will temporarily close across the country, removing several. The stores in St. Louis that the company previously said would close will remain open, according to the list.

The updated closures include more than 95 stores in Texas, Pennsylvania, Oregon, California, New York, Michigan, the Chicago area, George, Colorado and California, as well as stores in Minnesota.

Target, based in Minneapolis, issued the following statement in a press release: “We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily.”

Our previous article:

Target announced Saturday that it is temporarily closing nearly 175 stories across the country — including four in the St. Louis area — amid protests sparked by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.