Target temporarily closes four St. Louis area stores amid protests

Target announced Saturday that it is temporarily closing nearly 175 stories across the country — including four in the St. Louis area — amid protests sparked by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Two Target stores in the Twin Cities sustained heavy damage and looting during protests, as well as a store in Oakland, California.

Floyd, a black man, died Monday after a white police officer kneeled on his neck to restrain him. The officer has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Target, based in Minneapolis, issued the following statement in a press release: “We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily.”

"Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."