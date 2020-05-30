Target temporarily closes four St. Louis area stores amid protests

Target announced Saturday that it is temporarily closing nearly 175 stories across the country — including four in the St. Louis area — amid protests sparked by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Two Target stores in the Twin Cities sustained heavy damage and looting during protests, as well as a store in Oakland, California.
Floyd, a black man, died Monday after a white police officer kneeled on his neck to restrain him. The officer has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Target, based in Minneapolis, issued the following statement in a press release: “We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily.”
"Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."
Employees affected by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days during store closures, the company stated. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.
The four stores in the St. Louis area are locations in Brentwood, Bridgeton, Florissant and near the Hampton Village shopping center in St. Louis.
A store in Springfield, Missouri, is also on the list.
