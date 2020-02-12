Teeth-chattering cold, wind gusts expected Thursday

UPDATED at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with the latest forecast and other details.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is expected to see rain and snow Wednesday night followed by a brutally cold wind chill on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A combination of rain and snow is predicted in the evening before turning entirely to snow at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Precipitation is expected to taper off around midnight. Some areas could see up to two inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation could freeze on roads and overpasses as the weather becomes colder, the weather service warned, cautioning that drivers should watch for slick spots.

Thursday is expected to start out cloudy and then become sunny, bringing with it a bone-chilling cold. Temperatures are expected to hover around 15 degrees during the daylight hours in St. Louis, with wind gusts up to 28 miles per hour. A low of 4 degrees is predicted for Thursday.

The sudden bursts of wind, in combination with the cold, could result in a wind chill of zero to minus 5 degrees, explained NWS meteorologist Matt Beitscher.