Temperature ties a record high for the day on Saturday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Temperatures in the area reached 103 degrees just before 2 p.m. Saturday, tying the record for the hottest July 16, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologist Jared Maples said Saturday's temperature tied the record set in 1936.

Dry air — the humidity ranged in the low to mid 30s all afternoon — helped to account for the heat, he said.

Strong thunderstorms may roll into the region Saturday night, with accumulation of 1 to 2 inches and even higher in some locations.

Monday should be relatively mild with temperatures in the 80s, but the thermometer should register highs in the 90s and perhaps 100s for the next several days after that, Maples said.