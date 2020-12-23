 Skip to main content
Temperature will drop 30 degrees from Wednesday to Christmas Eve
ST. LOUIS — Christmas Eve likely won't be white, but it will be teeth-chatteringly cold, with an expected high of 28 degrees on Thursday according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday's temperature will peak at around 60 degrees, and the day is expected to be rainy and blustery, with a wind advisory underway until 6 p.m. Rain is likely to reach the St. Louis area Wednesday afternoon by about 2 p.m., and wind gusts could reach 37 mph. 

Overnight, the temperature is predicted to sink to 23 degrees. Thursday will be sunny, with little chance of precipitation, but the high will top out at a frigid 28 degrees, according to the weather service.

Thursday night temperatures are expected to drop to 14 degrees, and Christmas Day is expected to be sunny, with a high around 31 degrees. The temperature is expected to rise into the 40s again over the weekend.

