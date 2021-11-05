'Terrifying and frustrating': Rare mercury spill puts Wentzville 11-year-old in the hospital

But that also means doctors don't usually consider it unless they know somebody has been exposed, said Dr. Melissa Puffenbarger, Mercy's medical director for pediatric medicine and emergencies.

"I've never encountered it in my practice," she said.

Elemental mercury does its damage by seeping through the fatty cells around the brain and nerves. That can lead to tremors, tingling of the hands or mouth, vision changes and trouble sleeping.

Most of the time, the remedy for mercury poisoning is to allow it to slowly leave the body through feces or urine, Puffenbarger said.

In severe cases, treatments are available to flush out the toxins more quickly.

For Niswonger's daughter, a weekslong treatment in the hospital will be necessary. The 11-year-old is also being treated for pain and receiving medicine to control high blood pressure.

Niswonger has hardly left her daughter's side in the past five weeks. She stopped working and goes to the hospital daily. Her three boys, ages 16, 13, and 2, are living with a family member while the EPA cleans out their home. One of them still gets migraines and experiences small pains in his legs.

Niswonger remains angry at the cause.