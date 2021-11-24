Thanks for Giving: 'I used to be hungry.' Now Laura Gatlin runs Neighbors Helping Neighbors pantry

ST. LOUIS — Laura Gatlin pulled a donated dresser behind her home on Minnesota Avenue in 2017 and loaded it with goodies.
Canned meats, soup mixes, fruit cups. All free for the taking. She posted a sign that invited strangers living in her community to take what they needed.
“I used to be hungry,” Gatlin said. “I know what it’s like to not have enough. And I know what it's like to be on the edge and to wear shoes with duct tape around them.”
Her backyard food pantry began in the Carondelet neighborhood. About a month ago, when Gatlin sold her house and moved, she relocated the pantry to an alley in the Patch neighborhood.
The Neighbors Helping Neighbors pantry is now at 555 Hurck Street, in far south St. Louis, where Gatlin is a steward of the Carondelet Food Patch little orchard.
This pantry is a simple metal chest that is rusting from its days outside. A rain-soaked black tarp covers the ground around it, and two wooden pallets rock a bit as Gatlin restocks its shelves.
It’s not much to look at, she concedes, and tiny compared to the thriving food banks at some area churches. But those have limited hours and often require the recipient to show an ID.
Gatlin’s food bank is there for someone who needs food at, say, 3 a.m.
“I live in a food desert,” she said, adding that she wants her community to have access to quality food. “It’s open 24/7. It’s not regulated.”
Gatlin, 41, is a registered nurse. She sometimes will buy groceries with her own money to replenish the food pantry. Mostly, she relies on donations. The pantry is buoyed by a few other volunteers, including a woman who stops by to organize its inventory.
There’s more than food. A pair of women’s dress shoes, cream-colored with a low heel, is next to a can of corn and some mushroom steak sauce. Below them are several old sneakers.
On a recent Thursday, Sharon Caldwell brought soaps and dropped off blankets handmade by her late mother, Grace Phillips. Caldwell said her mother set aside $45 a month in the last two years of her life to buy food for the food pantry. It’s about building community, Caldwell said.
“That’s what struggling neighborhoods need,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t want to knock on a neighbor’s door.”
Gatlin’s next vision — an orchard — is taking shape on a lot across the alley. Gatlin talks about the expected bounty: raspberries, apples, peaches, jujube fruit, and aronia berries that are great for pies.
Trees should be producing fruit next summer. And anyone, Gatlin said, is invited to come and pick the fruit.
For more information, go to the Carondelet Food Patch Facebook page.
