Thanks for Giving: 'I used to be hungry.' Now Laura Gatlin runs Neighbors Helping Neighbors pantry

ST. LOUIS — Laura Gatlin pulled a donated dresser behind her home on Minnesota Avenue in 2017 and loaded it with goodies.

Canned meats, soup mixes, fruit cups. All free for the taking. She posted a sign that invited strangers living in her community to take what they needed.

“I used to be hungry,” Gatlin said. “I know what it’s like to not have enough. And I know what it's like to be on the edge and to wear shoes with duct tape around them.”

Her backyard food pantry began in the Carondelet neighborhood. About a month ago, when Gatlin sold her house and moved, she relocated the pantry to an alley in the Patch neighborhood.

The Neighbors Helping Neighbors pantry is now at 555 Hurck Street, in far south St. Louis, where Gatlin is a steward of the Carondelet Food Patch little orchard.

This pantry is a simple metal chest that is rusting from its days outside. A rain-soaked black tarp covers the ground around it, and two wooden pallets rock a bit as Gatlin restocks its shelves.

It’s not much to look at, she concedes, and tiny compared to the thriving food banks at some area churches. But those have limited hours and often require the recipient to show an ID.