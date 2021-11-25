Thanks for Giving: Retired Air Force colonel relishes taking care of veterans and their families

Air Force Col. James Donahoe didn’t have much time to think about how he’d spend his retirement.

At his send-off luncheon, the medical director of the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System leaned over to him and said: “I’ve got a job for you.”

Fourteen years later, Donahoe, 80, is still working. He sits on the board of directors for St. Louis Fisher House, a nonprofit that provides free food and housing for families and caregivers of patients at the Jefferson Barracks VA Medical Center in south St. Louis County.

He first helped raise money to build Fisher House, beginning in 2007, and has spent up to 30 hours a week volunteering since it opened in 2010.

“It’s just hard for me to imagine going through the toughest time of your life without your family at your bedside,” Donahoe said. “I wanted to do anything to help.”