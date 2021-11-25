Thanks for Giving: Trio cleans Lafayette Square neighborhood and park

Boyd’s best? A $20 bill. He also found a new couch in the middle of an intersection, as if it had fallen off a truck. He enlisted a passerby to help him lug it to the curb, and a nearby resident then vowed to try to find the owner.

Taylor’s worst? “Stuff you don’t want to find,” is all he will say.

Taylor said he can tell a lot about people by their trash: What you ate, and where you got it. What you drank. Where you stopped for your meal. “You see how many people were in the car by how many piles of junk there are.”

Despite the persistent efforts of Heus, Boyd, Taylor and others, Taylor said, “It needs it every day.”

They haven’t gotten any thanks from the city, and don’t expect any, saying there are too many others doing the same thing.

Picking up litter is not their only contribution.

Boyd is a member of the Lafayette Park Conservancy, which does “everything” in the park except pick up trash and mow.