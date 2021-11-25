Thanks for Giving: When John met Lola

Lola was white, weighed about 65 pounds. The longer she stayed at the shelter, the more fearful of people she became. That is common and doesn’t bode well for adoption, given competition.

Ott asked an expert trainer for advice. By sitting and watching people, the trainer said, Lola should learn that humans are not bad. She needed to get out more, be exposed to civilization.

So Ott muzzled Lola, dressed her in a vest that said “Do not pet me.” Double leashed, he took her to large department and hardware stores. With permission from management, Ott said, they hung out in the distance, watching customers mill around and shop.

If somebody approached, they weren’t supposed to acknowledge Lola.

“Over time she got more comfortable and would let people give her treats,” Ott said.

Lola was at the shelter eight or nine months before a married couple took interest in her. They came in and met her four or five times.

“They had to get to know her,” Ott said. “They took the time and made the effort. Finally, they adopted her.”

That was a year ago. Ott gets updates on Facebook on how she’s doing.