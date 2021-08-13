The aftermath: Area residents assess damage, pick up the pieces from storms

After the chaos and destruction from Thursday night's storms, residents throughout the region spent Friday picking up the pieces, waiting for the power to be restored — and counting their blessings that their losses weren't worse.

Trees and branches toppled, power lines fell, and homes and businesses were damaged across the area Thursday night when a cluster of storms arrived in the St. Louis area between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. — earlier than forecasters expected.

Even with wind gusts of up to 70 mph in some areas, there were no reports of injuries.

But there were plenty of close calls.

Megan Vick was sitting on the porch of her Brentwood home with her dog, Roosevelt, as storms rolled in Thursday evening.

By the time she began to think she should head inside, a falling tree crashed through her home, feet away from where she sat, crushing her bedroom and living room.

“Everything just happened so quick,” she said. “I had time enough to cover my head and just pray.”

She was trapped by the tree until firefighters arrived a few minutes later to help her out. In the confusion, she lost track of Roosevelt.