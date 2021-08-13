The aftermath: Area residents assess damage, pick up the pieces from storms

After the chaos and destruction from Thursday night's storms, residents throughout the region spent Friday picking up the pieces, waiting for the power to be restored — and counting their blessings that their losses weren't worse.
Trees and branches toppled, power lines fell, and homes and businesses were damaged across the area Thursday night when a cluster of storms arrived in the St. Louis area between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. — earlier than forecasters expected.
Even with wind gusts of up to 70 mph in some areas, there were no reports of injuries.
But there were plenty of close calls.
Megan Vick was sitting on the porch of her Brentwood home with her dog, Roosevelt, as storms rolled in Thursday evening.
By the time she began to think she should head inside, a falling tree crashed through her home, feet away from where she sat, crushing her bedroom and living room.
“Everything just happened so quick,” she said. “I had time enough to cover my head and just pray.”
She was trapped by the tree until firefighters arrived a few minutes later to help her out. In the confusion, she lost track of Roosevelt.
Vick, who lives with her 17-year-old daughter near the intersection of Manchester Road and South Brentwood Boulevard, hadn't been able to get inside to assess the damage as of Friday afternoon. The fire department and Brentwood building inspectors said it wasn't safe. Her daughter’s room seemed to have been spared, but she doubts much will be salvageable in other rooms.
On Friday morning, she recovered something more precious: Roosevelt. Her neighbor from across the street, Kelly Reece, found the dog hiding in the wreckage.
“It was a very scary night, but luckily we have a very amazing neighbor who found him,” Vick said.
She’s staying with a friend now and expects the family will have to live in an extended stay hotel for some time while her insurance company figures out how to cover the damage.
Thousands lose power
Despite reports of punishing winds and widespread damage stretching from the area's far western counties to the Metro East, there were no tornadoes, said Fred Glass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.
Wind gusts on Thursday night measured 67 mph near Cahokia, 64 mph near Wentzville and 58 mph near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
More than 80,000 Ameren customers in Missouri were without power Thursday night, while at least 14,000 were without power in Illinois. By about 7 p.m. Friday, the outages were down to roughly 22,000 in Missouri and fewer than 300 in Illinois.
In Missouri and Illinois, the utility had brought in more than 1,000 outside contractors, some arriving Thursday night, to help restore power.
Ameren Missouri spokesperson Lori Light said the utility expected that 98% of its customers would have power restored by Saturday night.
The city of Kirkwood’s public utility had more than 5,000 customers without power after the storm, but power had been restored to all but about 600 by late Friday afternoon.
The outages forced the Greater St. Louis Book Fair, an event that's been held for decades to support area literacy and education nonprofits, to cancel its Friday sale at the Kennedy Recreation Complex in south St. Louis County. The fair, derailed last year due to the pandemic, said on Twitter late Friday that "the power is still not on, and we have made the difficult decision to forego the fair today. The park will contact us when power is restored, and you will know as soon as we do."
The fair was still scheduled to open Saturday and Sunday.
'It's a miracle'
On Friday, as temperatures climbed to around 90 degrees and humidity from the Thursday's storms lingered, tree service trucks tended to fallen limbs in the neighborhoods throughout the leafy suburbs of Glendale and Webster Groves, where storms wreaked havoc on the large trees that fill many yards.
One of them crashed through Jill Wing's Glendale home just before she and her five children were about to gather for dinner Thursday night.
"It's a miracle," she said. "The Lord kept us safe. The tree fell right on the kitchen table. We were 30 seconds from sitting down to eat dinner. When I saw the tree start to go, I just screamed, and the kids scattered."
For a terrifying moment, she lost sight of one of the kids.
“My little one, I couldn’t find her for a minute, but she was tucked safely under a piece of drywall," Wing said. "Then we all just ran to the front of the house. I didn’t know if more of the roof was going to fall in.”
Lightning sparks fire
In St. Peters, lightning struck a house on Emerald Gardens Drive on Thursday night, heavily damaging it and blasting a hole 20 feet wide in the roof. The resulting fire even scorched the house next door.
Residents escaped uninjured, and no firefighters were hurt responding to the incident. Almost a day later, it still smelled of smoke outside, and ash had settled on the lawn. Ribbons of melted siding dangled beneath charred eaves on both sides of the house.
It was a surreal scene Thursday night.
“The rain was blowing sidewise, and the smoke started coming with it ― I thought it was fog,” said neighborhood resident John Perkins, 66. “And then I started hearing sirens.”
Firefighters responded quickly and were at the scene for about three hours.
No other major storm damage occurred in the neighborhood, though Perkins said his cable and internet services weren't working Thursday night.
'It came out of nowhere'
In Warrenton, high winds collapsed part of the roof at Daniel Boone Elementary School around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Capt. Matt Dabbs with the Warrenton Fire Protection District said a large piece of the roof over the library and office had been torn away. Janitors were in the building, but there were no injuries, he said.
The school was not scheduled to open until Aug. 24, Dabbs said, otherwise, the situation could have been much worse.
“It came out of nowhere,” Dabbs said of the storm that blew through in the early evening. “We were watching it come in, but it grew quicker than we thought.”
The department was inundated with calls as the storm passed through, he said.
A slight storm chance remained in effect through Friday night, the National Weather Service warned, but the weather prospects over the next few days were much brighter and calmer.
Temperatures were expected to be only in the 60s by Saturday morning, with milder temperatures in the forecast through early next week. Highs through Tuesday were expected in the mid-80s, with lows in the 60s and 70s.
