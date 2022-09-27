‘The Lyceum’ is Manchester’s city logo. But it won’t be City Hall much longer.

MANCHESTER — Manchester’s historic City Hall building, The Lyceum, has been a town symbol for decades — it’s even at the center of the city logo.

But now, city officials say the 1894 building, on the National Register of Historic Places, is outdated as the center of government for this St. Louis suburb of 18,000.

The Manchester Board of Aldermen is set to vote Oct. 3 on a $2.03 million contract with the Lawlor Corp. to renovate a former Commerce Bank building the city purchased in 2021 to become a newer, bigger Manchester City Hall.

“The Lyceum is a great building. It’s beautiful. It has wonderful history,” said Manchester City Administrator Justin Klocke. “But it no longer works as City Hall.”

Most problems stem from The Lyceum’s age: The building lacks an elevator, making the second floor inaccessible to people with disabilities. The windows are more than 120 years old. Repairs are costly. And its size and layout are cramped, Klocke said.

The city purchased the new property, 14317 Manchester Road, only a few buildings away from the current city hall, for about $1.7 million in 2021. Officials hope to move into the new city hall sometime next year, leaving the future of The Lyceum unclear.

Manchester Mayor Mike Clement said he’d love to see the building preserved either in its current location or by relocating it, but nothing has been decided yet on how that can happen.

“This building sits right next to an old spring that first attracted people to this area,” Clement said on a recent afternoon in The Lyceum’s second-story auditorium that features a stage, piano and balcony seats. “It is a piece of Manchester history.”

In a resolution passed last year, Manchester aldermen agreed: “Due to its historical relevance, the Lyceum would need to be either moved or integrated into a commercial use where it stands.”

The Lyceum, praised on the National Register as a rare example of multiuse buildings once common in Missouri, has had many lives over the years.

Tinsmith John Straszer built the structure in 1894 — more than 50 years before Manchester incorporated — to house Straszer’s tin shop on the first floor and an auditorium for dances, performers and speakers on the second.

After the tin shop, the building went through a variety of uses: a soda fountain, movie house, grocery, ice cream parlor and hardware store, among others.

By 1975, The Lyceum fell into disrepair and became vacant until 1979, when the city bought and transformed it into a city hall.

“We’ve been especially encouraged by the many calls we’ve received by citizens,” Manchester’s city administrator at the time Clifford Earle said of the purchase.

Manchester resident Lee Presser said he’s often visited The Lyceum because of his role on his subdivision’s board of trustees, but its parking and layout mean it’s not ideal as City Hall.

He said he hopes they save the building, relocate from its current home on Manchester Road and redevelop the area for a better use.

“I don’t know what’s involved in moving a building of that size,” Presser said. “But that entire area needs to be redeveloped if they’re going to create more sales tax for the city.”

Annie Coleman, another Manchester resident, said she just hopes that The Lyceum can stay on Manchester Road.

“It’s been here so long, it’s probably the most recognizable building,” she said.

As for the building’s prominent spot on the city logo — it graces city polo shirts and police cars, among other things — Manchester officials haven’t yet decided whether The Lyceum will remain the symbol of the city when it’s no longer City Hall.