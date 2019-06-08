ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit again will offer shuttle service this year for all 51 performances at The Muny in Forest Park.
The #3X Muny Explorer (formerly the Muny Trolley) will resume service on Monday, with the opening performance of “Guys and Dolls.” The Muny season ends Aug. 11.
Prior to each show, from 7 p.m. to 8:40 p.m., the Muny Explorer will operate every 20 minutes between the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center, 250 DeBaliviere Ave., and The Muny. It will provide return trips after the show ends.
The cost for a round-trip ticket on the Muny Explorer is $2 for adults, $1 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and under. Tickets can be purchased on the Explorer at the time of boarding, or in advance using the Metro Mobile app
Free parking is available at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center or at any of 20 other free Park-Ride lots in Illinois and Missouri. A round-trip ticket to ride MetroLink to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center, connecting to the Muny Explorer, is $5.
All valid Metro tickets, passes and transfers, including Forest Park Explorer passes, are accepted on the Muny Explorer.
For more information, visit metrostlouis.org or call Metro Transit Information at 314-231-2345 or 618-271-2345, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.