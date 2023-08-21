ST. LOUIS — The mermaids have come ashore. They spend their days mostly incognito in this landlocked state, working their 9-to-5s at offices, schools and nonprofits.

But a keen observer will spot the sea sirens swishing across pools, picnicking in parks and posing for Instagram.

Technically, these St. Louisans are fully human, but they bear a deep devotion to the life aquatic. In social media groups and at meetups, Missouri’s mer-enthusiasts finesse their alter egos, show off maritime accessories and discuss the best swimming options. The mermaids sometimes surface for volunteer visits at children’s hospitals and library story times.

For millennials, especially, the fascination fostered by Disney’s original “Little Mermaid” — released almost 35 years ago — has never waned. This year’s revival, along with a Netflix documentary on professional mermaiding, has made underwater living seem almost attainable.

“It all goes back to a childhood dream,” said Amanda Perceful of south St. Louis, who co-founded the 200-member Missouri Mermaids Pod in 2019.

She set the fantasy aside as she grew up, got married and landed a job at a bank. Then, about five years ago, a YouTube video caught Perceful’s eye. Her youthful reveries came rushing back. For a hundred-dollar investment in a Lycra “starter” tail, she could bring them to life.

The form-fitting tails mermaids wear are purely ornamental until a monofin is added. The fin fits inside the tail’s fluke — its bottom lobes. It holds the feet together and works most effectively with a dolphin kick, “like doing the worm underwater,” said Perceful. “It’s all core.”

She now owns about a dozen tails, in shimmery blues and greens, bright pinks and deep purples. Her priciest one cost a thousand dollars.

“It can be an expensive hobby,” Perceful said.

High-end tails, which are custom-made of silicone, can top $5,000. Most mermaids recommend specialty retailers, such as Mertailor and Finfolk, over knockoffs that can tear easily or create drag in the water.

Sophie Rudder of south St. Louis County, a Renaissance fair regular, has loved mermaids since her mom introduced her favorite movie, “Splash,” to Rudder when she was a little girl.

Rudder hires herself out for birthday parties and other appearances. Mermaids can’t walk on dry land, so a “mertender” rolls her in and out on a chair.

“It’s not for an income,” said Rudder, whose day job is in development. “It’s so I can feed my habit.”

She buys her tails secondhand, then spruces them up herself. The fanciest one is covered in overlapping rows of golden sewn-on shells. Rudder snagged it off Facebook for $1,800.

‘Finding your inner fish’

The Missouri mermaids are crafty creatures, crocheting hip scarves, stringing together faux-pearl shoulder wraps and remaking tops into clamshell bikinis. At a recent picnic in Creve Coeur Park, the mermaids ate snacks, lounged under trees and complimented each other on their looks.

Some had painted their skin with “scales,” bedazzled themselves with body glitter or donned long, wavy wigs. They used their own lingo, greeting each other with “shello” and exclaiming that the day was “fin-tastic!”

That feeling of community was mer-mazing to Allura Hibben, who moved to Overland in May. The Alaska-born preschool teacher couldn’t find her pod when she lived up north.

“I’m so excited to have other mermaids to hang out with,” said Hibben. “I knew they existed in the Lower 48.”

The Professional Association of Diving Instructors, known as PADI, took notice of the burgeoning trend several years ago in China. The scuba-certification organization piloted a mermaid program there and, soon, those courses were more popular than its regular scuba curriculum. It expanded to the U.S. last year.

PADI offers four mermaid levels for students as young as 6. Novices start with basic water skills and progress to making U-shaped turns, gliding on their backs and rolling through somersaults. Then there’s the signature move: blowing bubbles.

“Finding your inner fish can be a challenge,” said Julie Andersen, PADI’s public relations director. “It’s really transformational.”

Stacey Mormol of Creve Coeur signed up for a PADI mermaid course in May of last year, before they were even offered in Missouri. She and her husband were already avid scuba divers, and the challenge of adding an artistic element appealed to Mormol.

On vacation in Cozumel, Mexico, she worked her way through each level. In October, she earned her instructor certification and partnered with Y-kiki scuba diving center to schedule her classes.

“At the beginning, when I talked about it, people looked at me like I was crazy,” said Mormol, a nurse. Now she is inundated with interested students.

Her first was her husband. The couple has since mermaided off the coast of Fiji, Honduras and Bonaire, near Venezuela. But most of the time, she shimmies into her tail and swims in her backyard pool.

“It’s a great workout,” said Mormol, who can hold her breath underwater for 3½ minutes. “It’s empowering.”

‘Just put on your tail’

On the surface, mermaids may embody an archetype: young, slim, white, female. But in reality, mermaids come in all shapes, races, ages and genders.

The Afro Mermaid Summit in Miami, one of several “mer-cons” and pageants held across the country, promotes better racial representation in aquatic sports. Charis Railey of University City attended the annual event in June and returned home energized.

“We could gain a lot from being comfortable in the water,” she said.

Railey was motivated to buy her first tail in 2019 when actor Halle Bailey was announced as the new Ariel for “The Little Mermaid” remake. Railey cheered. But her celebration was quickly tempered by a flood of criticism that a Black woman shouldn’t be cast in the role.

By the time the movie came out, Railey vowed, there would be at least one Black mermaid in St. Louis. She bought a tail and tested it in her gym’s pool. She took to it immediately.

“It’s another source of Black joy,” Railey said. “Water is healing. It’s life-giving.”

Caroline DeLonga of St. Louis has discovered that, too. As a kid, swimming eased the joint pain she endured from a genetic condition.

Today, the mermaid world is an escape: from a bad breakup, work stress or day-to-day annoyances. She doesn’t even need to be near water.

“You just put on your tail,” she said. “And you feel like a mermaid.”