Here’s a look at the 49 parishes and one mission that are closing or merging in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, including the number of estimated households for each as of fall 2022 and the year it was founded.

ST. LOUIS CITY

Immaculate Heart of Mary

St. Louis • 401 households • 1951

The last parish established in the city of St. Louis and home to many police and firefighters.

Most Holy Trinity

St. Louis • 88 households • 1848

Established by German immigrants.

Our Lady of Sorrows

St. Louis • 737 households • 1907

Once the largest parish in the city, lost hundreds after clergy abuse scandal in 2002.

Our Lady of the Holy Cross

St. Louis • 120 households • 1992

Formed by the merger of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Holy Cross parishes. The parish church was built in 1909.

St. Augustine

St. Louis • 182 households • 1992

Formed by the merger of five parishes: Notre Dame de Lourdes, St. Edward the King, St. Barbara, St. Rose of Lima, and St. Mark parishes. Known for its generosity toward the poor.

St. Cronan

St. Louis • 364 households • 1878

Personal parish designated for social outreach.

St. Elizabeth, Mother of John the Baptist

St. Louis • 289 households • 1994

Formed by the merger of Most Holy Rosary and St. Engelbert parishes; later added territory from three other parishes. Hosts St. Louis Catholic Academy, the only parish school in north St. Louis.

St. Joan of Arc

St. Louis • 815 households • 1940

Prominently located on Hampton Avenue.

St. John the Apostle and Evangelist

St. Louis • 55 households • 1847

While the downtown area is fast growing, the parish did not attract young singles.

St. John the Baptist

St. Louis • 567 households • 1914

Formerly one of the top five largest parishes in the archdiocese.

St. Mary Magdalen

St. Louis • 431 households • 1919

Funerals far exceed baptisms in this aging parish.

St. Matthew the Apostle

St. Louis • 102 households • 1893

The oldest parish in the archdiocese to never have its boundaries changed.

St. Nicholas

St. Louis • 275 households • 1865

Had a popular roller skating rink that shut down during COVID.

St. Roch

St. Louis • 295 households • 1911

Longtime pastor Monsignor Sal Polizzi died in April 2023 at age 92.

Sts. Peter and Paul

St. Louis • 91 households • 1849

Averaged more than 300 baptisms a year from 1885 to 1915.

Sts. Teresa and Bridget

St. Louis • 242 households • 2003

Formed by the merger of St. Teresa of Avila and St. Bridget of Erin parishes. Most parishioners traveled from north St. Louis County to attend Mass.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY

All Saints

University City • 70 households • 1901

In 1928 the New York Yankees, including Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, attended All Saints for the funeral of their teammate, parishioner Urban Shocker.

Blessed Teresa of Calcutta

Ferguson • 595 households • 2005

Formed by the merger of five parishes using the former Sts. John and James church.

Cure of Ars

Shrewsbury • 230 households • 1966

Always a small parish with no more than 500 households.

Holy Name of Jesus

Bellefontaine Neighbors • 461 households • 2005

This parish’s territory has the highest total population of any in the archdiocese. It was formed by the consolidation of five parishes; in 2016, a sixth was merged into it.

Immaculate Conception

Maplewood • 286 households • 1904

Struggled to make inroads with many young, single renters in the area.

Our Lady of Presentation

Overland • 413 households • 1915

Has one of the highest Hispanic populations in the archdiocese but Catholic families largely join other parishes.

St. Andrew

Lemay • 235 households • 1905

The parish territory saw an influx of Bosnian immigrants who are largely Muslim.

St. Angela Merici

Florissant • 580 households • 1962

Absorbed St. Christopher and Transfiguration parishes in 2005.

St. Bernadette

Lemay • 322 households • 1947

Built to host veterans of World War II living at Jefferson Barracks, much of the parish territory is government land.

St. John Bosco

Creve Coeur • 588 households • 1972

Two-thirds of the parish territory falls in Creve Coeur Park or a Missouri River flood plain.

St. John Paul II

Affton • 791 households • 2018

Formed by the merger of St. George and St. Dominic Savio, this is the youngest parish to close.

St. Jude

Overland • 195 households • 1953

The parish territory is split by Lindbergh Boulevard, with most parishioners living on the east side of the street.

St. Luke the Evangelist

Richmond Heights • 184 households • 1914

The parish territory is split between St. Louis city and county.

St. Martin de Porres

Hazelwood • 630 households • 1962

The church built in 1964 has a swooping roof that mimics the Chapel of Notre Dame in Ronchamp, France.

St. Martin of Tours

Lemay • 545 households • 1939

Population growth has been stagnant in the aging Lemay area.

St. Matthias

Lemay • 880 households • 1959

Only 28 Catholic schoolchildren live within the boundaries of the parish.

St. Norbert

Florissant • 706 households • 1965

The parish church, built in 1991, is one of the newest in the archdiocese and seats 800.

St. Richard

Creve Coeur • 601 households • 1963

Hosts the Archdiocesan Office of Deaf Ministry.

St. Rita

Vinita Park • 71 households • 1914

There are 71 households in the parish, down from a high of around 600 in the 1960s.

St. Rose Philippine Duchesne

Florissant • 759 households • 2005

Formed by the merger of St. Dismas, St. Thomas the Apostle and Our Lady of Fatima.

St. Sabina

Florissant • 616 households • 1960

Black households have a higher average income than white households in this parish territory.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY

St. Barnabas

O’Fallon • 282 households • 1961

Became exclusively a Latin Mass parish.

St. Francis of Assisi

Portage de Sioux • 68 households • 1799

One of the oldest parishes in the archdiocese, it never fully recovered from the 1993 flood.

St. Robert Bellarmine

St. Charles • 730 households • 1963

Church is on the outer edge of the parish boundary, so many Catholic households attend closer churches.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Immaculate Conception

Arnold • 1,321 households • 1840

One of the oldest in the archdiocese, the parish school dates to the 1850s.

St. David

Arnold • 590 households • 1963

The parish was given little geographic territory, preventing growth.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

St. Francis of Assisi

Luebbering • 166 households • 1874

The parish territory is split between Franklin and Jefferson counties.

St. Paul

Berger • 122 households • 1858

Only 592 people live within the parish boundaries, but nearly half are Catholic.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY

St. John (mission)

Bismarck • 24 households • 1879

Originally established by priests who visited Bismarck on horseback from nearby Arcadia.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY

St. Catherine of Alexandria

Coffman • 29 households • 1887

The smallest parish in the archdiocese with 29 registered households.

St. Lawrence

Lawrenceton • 44 households • 1872

The parish school closed in 1932.

Sts. Philip and James

River aux Vases • 84 households • 1840

One of the highest Catholic populations in the archdiocese at 51%.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

St. Joseph

Tiff • 34 households • 1905

The parish school operated from 1926 to 1946.

St. Stephen

Richwoods • 104 households • 1841

Opened to serve the mining community in northern Washington County.

_____

Source: St. Louis Archdiocese