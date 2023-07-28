Here’s a look at the 49 parishes and one mission that are closing or merging in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, including the number of estimated households for each as of fall 2022 and the year it was founded.
ST. LOUIS CITY
Immaculate Heart of Mary
St. Louis • 401 households • 1951
The last parish established in the city of St. Louis and home to many police and firefighters.
Most Holy Trinity
St. Louis • 88 households • 1848
Established by German immigrants.
Our Lady of Sorrows
St. Louis • 737 households • 1907
Once the largest parish in the city, lost hundreds after clergy abuse scandal in 2002.
Our Lady of the Holy Cross
St. Louis • 120 households • 1992
Formed by the merger of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Holy Cross parishes. The parish church was built in 1909.
St. Augustine
St. Louis • 182 households • 1992
Formed by the merger of five parishes: Notre Dame de Lourdes, St. Edward the King, St. Barbara, St. Rose of Lima, and St. Mark parishes. Known for its generosity toward the poor.
St. Cronan
St. Louis • 364 households • 1878
Personal parish designated for social outreach.
St. Elizabeth, Mother of John the Baptist
St. Louis • 289 households • 1994
Formed by the merger of Most Holy Rosary and St. Engelbert parishes; later added territory from three other parishes. Hosts St. Louis Catholic Academy, the only parish school in north St. Louis.
St. Joan of Arc
St. Louis • 815 households • 1940
Prominently located on Hampton Avenue.
St. John the Apostle and Evangelist
St. Louis • 55 households • 1847
While the downtown area is fast growing, the parish did not attract young singles.
St. John the Baptist
St. Louis • 567 households • 1914
Formerly one of the top five largest parishes in the archdiocese.
St. Mary Magdalen
St. Louis • 431 households • 1919
Funerals far exceed baptisms in this aging parish.
St. Matthew the Apostle
St. Louis • 102 households • 1893
The oldest parish in the archdiocese to never have its boundaries changed.
St. Nicholas
St. Louis • 275 households • 1865
Had a popular roller skating rink that shut down during COVID.
St. Roch
St. Louis • 295 households • 1911
Longtime pastor Monsignor Sal Polizzi died in April 2023 at age 92.
Sts. Peter and Paul
St. Louis • 91 households • 1849
Averaged more than 300 baptisms a year from 1885 to 1915.
Sts. Teresa and Bridget
St. Louis • 242 households • 2003
Formed by the merger of St. Teresa of Avila and St. Bridget of Erin parishes. Most parishioners traveled from north St. Louis County to attend Mass.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY
All Saints
University City • 70 households • 1901
In 1928 the New York Yankees, including Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, attended All Saints for the funeral of their teammate, parishioner Urban Shocker.
Blessed Teresa of Calcutta
Ferguson • 595 households • 2005
Formed by the merger of five parishes using the former Sts. John and James church.
Cure of Ars
Shrewsbury • 230 households • 1966
Always a small parish with no more than 500 households.
Holy Name of Jesus
Bellefontaine Neighbors • 461 households • 2005
This parish’s territory has the highest total population of any in the archdiocese. It was formed by the consolidation of five parishes; in 2016, a sixth was merged into it.
Immaculate Conception
Maplewood • 286 households • 1904
Struggled to make inroads with many young, single renters in the area.
Our Lady of Presentation
Overland • 413 households • 1915
Has one of the highest Hispanic populations in the archdiocese but Catholic families largely join other parishes.
St. Andrew
Lemay • 235 households • 1905
The parish territory saw an influx of Bosnian immigrants who are largely Muslim.
St. Angela Merici
Florissant • 580 households • 1962
Absorbed St. Christopher and Transfiguration parishes in 2005.
St. Bernadette
Lemay • 322 households • 1947
Built to host veterans of World War II living at Jefferson Barracks, much of the parish territory is government land.
St. John Bosco
Creve Coeur • 588 households • 1972
Two-thirds of the parish territory falls in Creve Coeur Park or a Missouri River flood plain.
St. John Paul II
Affton • 791 households • 2018
Formed by the merger of St. George and St. Dominic Savio, this is the youngest parish to close.
St. Jude
Overland • 195 households • 1953
The parish territory is split by Lindbergh Boulevard, with most parishioners living on the east side of the street.
St. Luke the Evangelist
Richmond Heights • 184 households • 1914
The parish territory is split between St. Louis city and county.
St. Martin de Porres
Hazelwood • 630 households • 1962
The church built in 1964 has a swooping roof that mimics the Chapel of Notre Dame in Ronchamp, France.
St. Martin of Tours
Lemay • 545 households • 1939
Population growth has been stagnant in the aging Lemay area.
St. Matthias
Lemay • 880 households • 1959
Only 28 Catholic schoolchildren live within the boundaries of the parish.
St. Norbert
Florissant • 706 households • 1965
The parish church, built in 1991, is one of the newest in the archdiocese and seats 800.
St. Richard
Creve Coeur • 601 households • 1963
Hosts the Archdiocesan Office of Deaf Ministry.
St. Rita
Vinita Park • 71 households • 1914
There are 71 households in the parish, down from a high of around 600 in the 1960s.
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne
Florissant • 759 households • 2005
Formed by the merger of St. Dismas, St. Thomas the Apostle and Our Lady of Fatima.
St. Sabina
Florissant • 616 households • 1960
Black households have a higher average income than white households in this parish territory.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY
St. Barnabas
O’Fallon • 282 households • 1961
Became exclusively a Latin Mass parish.
St. Francis of Assisi
Portage de Sioux • 68 households • 1799
One of the oldest parishes in the archdiocese, it never fully recovered from the 1993 flood.
St. Robert Bellarmine
St. Charles • 730 households • 1963
Church is on the outer edge of the parish boundary, so many Catholic households attend closer churches.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Immaculate Conception
Arnold • 1,321 households • 1840
One of the oldest in the archdiocese, the parish school dates to the 1850s.
St. David
Arnold • 590 households • 1963
The parish was given little geographic territory, preventing growth.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
St. Francis of Assisi
Luebbering • 166 households • 1874
The parish territory is split between Franklin and Jefferson counties.
St. Paul
Berger • 122 households • 1858
Only 592 people live within the parish boundaries, but nearly half are Catholic.
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY
St. John (mission)
Bismarck • 24 households • 1879
Originally established by priests who visited Bismarck on horseback from nearby Arcadia.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY
St. Catherine of Alexandria
Coffman • 29 households • 1887
The smallest parish in the archdiocese with 29 registered households.
St. Lawrence
Lawrenceton • 44 households • 1872
The parish school closed in 1932.
Sts. Philip and James
River aux Vases • 84 households • 1840
One of the highest Catholic populations in the archdiocese at 51%.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
St. Joseph
Tiff • 34 households • 1905
The parish school operated from 1926 to 1946.
St. Stephen
Richwoods • 104 households • 1841
Opened to serve the mining community in northern Washington County.
_____
Source: St. Louis Archdiocese
Note: Parish closings and mergers do not necessarily mean that the associated church buildings will also close.