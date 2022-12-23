‘They didn’t want to talk to me’: Searching for people still outside in the frigid, windy night

ST. LOUIS — On one of the coldest nights of the year, a group of volunteers fanned out across the streets of St. Louis to search sidewalks, gas stations, parking lots and tucked-away corners for unhoused people who were still outdoors.

On Thursday evening, a group organized by St. Louis Winter Outreach met at a coffee shop after hours, as an arctic front of high winds and subzero temperatures swept across the region and snow coated the roads.

When about two dozen people had arrived, bundled in hats, coats, gloves and overalls, Grace Stansbery, 31, one of the facilitators, explained the task ahead. The volunteers would try to get as many people into shelter as possible, and offer blankets, tarps, socks and hand warmers to those who chose to stay outside. It's difficult and potentially dangerous work, conducive to burnout, and some people juggle it with shifts at shelters.

The group deploys when it's 20 degrees or below, or if it's 25 degrees with precipitation.

At about 7:30 p.m., Stansbery and Julie Davis, 31, started driving through their assigned section in south St. Louis. Felicia Hampton, 52, trailed them in her car. They stopped at a church, and a woman walking down the sidewalk immediately accepted their offer of transportation to a shelter. The volunteers helped her collect her belongings and packed them into the car.

On the way, Stansbery put in a request for a shelter bed. As they waited for a response, they continued checking in with people they passed. Stansbery thanked the woman for her patience as the group made its way slowly to the facility.

Once the group made it to the shelter and the woman was safely inside, the volunteers kept searching. In the hours that followed, they encountered a steady stream of people. Almost all declined the offer of transportation, but accepted blankets, socks and hand warmers.

"Before I got into this ... I used to see someone on the street and think, 'Oh, for sure somebody's going to pick that person up,'" Stansbery said. "We don't have any support for people."

At one point, the volunteers stopped outside what looked to be an abandoned industrial building. "Hello?" they shouted as they walked around the outside, scanning the snow for footprints. "Anybody need a ride to a shelter?"

No one answered.

By 9:30 p.m. the temperature gauge on Hampton's dashboard read minus 4 degrees. The wind chill that night would reach minus 32. The group stopped beneath an underpass.

There were shopping carts and belongings tucked into the eaves. The air was painful. Stansbery called out, and then walked up the sloped concrete to see if anyone was there.

"What a relief," she said, walking back down.

Around 11 p.m., a call came in. Some of the other volunteers had gotten caught up on the north side. No one had gone to the southernmost section of the city.

"It's the biggest area. It's the most spread out. Even if that was our only geography for the evening, it would take us all night," Stansbery said.

It was already an hour after they'd originally planned to stop, and they'd given out nearly all their blankets. Still, they started heading that way.

A little while later, Davis asked Stansbery: "Are you trying to head back?"

"I don't know. It feels endless, doesn't it?"

They kept driving. Stansbery hopped out to check on two people walking down the sidewalk with a dog. She got back in the car. "They didn't want to talk to me," she told Davis.

"I'm ready to call it," Stansbery said reluctantly. "It's just so hard to ..."

"You start losing sleep over it," she said.

Teka Childress, the founder of Winter Outreach, has been doing this kind of work for more than four decades. She said Friday that she'd seen more people still outside Thursday night than she'd ever expected.

Another St. Louis Winter Outreach facilitator, Audra Youmans, 21, was in the last car out on Thursday night, circling back around 1 a.m. to check for people on the city's far south side.

Her group finally started home at around 3:30 a.m., after bringing about 10 people to shelters over the course of the night.