Things are going to get a little soggy, St. Louis, with rain moving in

Let's hope you enjoyed the balmy conditions earlier this week because it's about to get wet.

Rain is likely Saturday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said, with possibly severe thunderstorms to go with it.

And the forecast calls for more than just a little rain - the area could see up to an inch before it moves out later on Sunday.

The high for Friday was expected to hit around 50 with cloudy skies and a light north wind. Friday night should drop to around 43 with a 30 percent chance of showers.

On Saturday, there's a chance for morning showers and thunderstorms before they become likely after 1 p.m. with a high near 62 and winds gusting up to 23 mph.

On Saturday night, the forecast called for a 100 percent chance of rain with a low around 43 and wind gusts up to 28 mph.

The rain was expected to end by later Sunday with partly sunny skies and a high near 62.

And for the people heading out to party on Tuesday night to ring in 2020? Expect clear skies but a crisp 29 degree low.

