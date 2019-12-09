ST. LOUIS — In late 2016, Sheila Rendon and her family were among the last residents to leave Mullanphy Street to make way for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
The now-demolished house had been in her family since the 1960s. She and her husband, Gustavo, were vocally opposed to the city-led effort to buy out the roughly 88 occupied homes and businesses to assemble a 97-acre footprint for the federal intelligence facility.
After the city acquired their house by eminent domain, the Rendons reluctantly moved a few blocks away to a four-family flat that a friend owned on 19th Street. Meanwhile, they began fixing up a home they purchased from the city’s land bank on Knapp Street, also within the St. Louis Place neighborhood.
“We wanted to stay in St. Louis Place,” Sheila Rendon said. “It was very important. It’s where I was raised. It’s where I raised my kids.”
The house on 19th Street was starting to feel like home. They even purchased it from their friend.
“The neighbors on the block, they welcomed us,” Rendon said.
On Dec. 2, a fire broke out in one of the upstairs units where Rendon’s nephew lived. A space heater, they think.
Flames were shooting 10 feet out of the upstairs window, Rendon said.
Luckily, no one was hurt. Their five Yorkshire Terriers also got out safely.
But the property was heavily damaged. A week after the fire, the Rendons and their two children are still “split up,” staying with family and friends while they wait for a city building inspector to say it’s safe to turn the utilities back on.
There’s water damage from the attic to the basement in the 1888 structure. Upstairs, there’s fire and smoke damage. The original wood floors are ruined.
“The cleanup is going to be hell,” Rendon said. “A lot of the wood is going to have to be removed and replaced.”
There was still a year left of work on their future home on Knapp Street a block away. Now, cleaning up the 19th Street house is another “project we weren’t expecting,” Rendon said, exasperation in her voice.
Friends in the neighborhood started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the family’s repairs.
“We’ve got great neighbors — they’ve been here every day,” Rendon said. “If it had happened to someone else, we would be right there for them.”
The NGA just started construction last month. The Rendons hope to get started on their new project — fixing their home — as soon as possible.