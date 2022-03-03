'This is St. Louis!': Jayson Tatum's son tours the Lou in honor of Celtics star's birthday

Boston Celtics star and St. Louis native Jayson Tatum received an adorable birthday video from his son, Deuce, on Thursday.

Deuce celebrated his dad's 24th birthday by recording a video in various St. Louis locations that are close to the elder Tatum's heart, including Tatum's alma mater Chaminade College Preparatory School, Imo's Pizza and, of course, the Gateway Arch.

The video, which Tatum shared on Twitter, ends with a clip of the song "St. Louie," the second song on Nelly's hit 2000 album "Country Grammar," playing over text that reads, "Happy birthday daddy! I love you ❤️."

Tatum and the Celtics are red hot, winning 14 of their last 17 games dating back to January. Tatum ranks ninth in the league in scoring with 25.9 points per game. The Celtics host the equally hot Memphis Grizzlies tonight at 6:30 p.m.

