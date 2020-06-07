Thousands protest police brutality in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Roughly 2,000 protesters rallied on the steps of City Hall and flooded across lanes of traffic on Tucker Boulevard on Sunday to speak out against police brutality in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.
"Watching the video of George Floyd take his last breath and yell for his mother — it strikes a chord," said Marc Gwynne, who "grew up black in St. Louis."
"It didn't start with him, but I feel like it has to end with his death," Gwynne said. "I'd hate, 25 years from now, to be having the same problems that I and my parents and my grandparents have had ... I hope we can put some policies in place and get out and vote."
George Floyd died two weeks ago in custody of Minneapolis police. Protesters also chanted the name of Breonna Taylor, who died at the hands of Louisville police officers in March.
Organizers of the Protest Against Police Murder in St. Louis read out a list of demands, including the de-funding and de-militarization of the police, community control of law enforcement, reparations for the black community, that black people on trial face a jury from their own communities and the "abolishment and reconstruction" of the police system.
Kia and Liam Springer brought their two children, ages 8 and 10, to the protest to show them "how to have a voice, how to be present," Kia Springer said.
Their daughter Nyla, 8, said she was initially "scared" to attend, but that the rally was better than she thought.
"We want to be honest when they feel afraid and say 'we understand that it's scary,'" Liam Springer said. "Their mother is brown, we don't want to pretend it's safer for her. It's safer for me because I'm white ... (We're) normalizing the fact that we're going to have to address our (concerns). It's normal that, even though the world isn't a safe place, we can find security in our community."
Protesters marched down Tucker Boulevard and turned west on Washington Avenue, toting signs that read "White silence equals white consent," "Racism is a pandemic" and "How many weren't filmed?"
Donnetta Bridges said she grew up coming to rallies like this one - her father brought her to a protest after Rodney King was beaten by police. She hopes, she said, for her grandchildren to be able to walk down the street without having to have their guard up the way she grew up needing to.
"It's like a book," she said. "The title of the book changed, but the pages are the same. They say everybody is equal, but the pages don't support that. Only the picture is different."
As the sun beat down, the protesters kept up their chants all the way to police headquarters on Olive, climbing over a road barrier to stand before the building. Volunteers carted water and snacks to exhausted marchers.
"It's hot but it's ok," Shanika Thomas said. "You've got to look at the bigger picture ... you've got to work hard if you want something to change. It may not be today, but we're gonna be alright."
