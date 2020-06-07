Thousands protest police brutality in downtown St. Louis

Their daughter Nyla, 8, said she was initially "scared" to attend, but that the rally was better than she thought.

"We want to be honest when they feel afraid and say 'we understand that it's scary,'" Liam Springer said. "Their mother is brown, we don't want to pretend it's safer for her. It's safer for me because I'm white ... (We're) normalizing the fact that we're going to have to address our (concerns). It's normal that, even though the world isn't a safe place, we can find security in our community."

Protesters marched down Tucker Boulevard and turned west on Washington Avenue, toting signs that read "White silence equals white consent," "Racism is a pandemic" and "How many weren't filmed?"

Donnetta Bridges said she grew up coming to rallies like this one - her father brought her to a protest after Rodney King was beaten by police. She hopes, she said, for her grandchildren to be able to walk down the street without having to have their guard up the way she grew up needing to.

"It's like a book," she said. "The title of the book changed, but the pages are the same. They say everybody is equal, but the pages don't support that. Only the picture is different."