Thousands remain without power as storms wallop St. Louis region

More than 34,000 Ameren customers remained without power in the St. Louis area early Tuesday morning, according to Ameren's power outage map. Crews worked overnight to restore power to more than 50,000 customers in Missouri alone, but an Ameren official said he doubts everyone will have their power back today.
"It will certainly extend beyond today, certainly into tomorrow, for some of our customers," said Patrick Smith, who is vice president, division operations for Ameren Missouri.
Heavy rain and wind rolled through much of the Midwest on Monday as a large band of storms stretches from near Jefferson City, Missouri, to Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Wind gusts as high as 65 mph were reported in the storm, downing power lines and trees. There were no reports of injuries. Pea- to marble-sized hail was reported near Sullivan, Missouri, in Franklin County. There were spotty reports of trees falling on homes, such as in Arnold in Jefferson County and off Jungs Station Road in St. Peters in St. Charles County, but mostly residents were seeing large limbs drop between about 5 and 7 p.m. Monday.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring said summer storms will continue Tuesday through Friday, with highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Thunderstorms are possible each day, but nothing severe. Rainfall at Lambert airport had .75 inches of rain between noon at midnight on Monday, the weather service said.
Ameren serves more than 1.2 million customers in Missouri and similar numbers in Illinois. Ameren's outage map Tuesday morning showed about 29,000 customers without power in Missouri and 39,000 without power in Illinois. At the peak of outages, Missouri had more than 78,000 customers without power. Crews worked through the night to restore power to many.
Smith, the executive with Ameren Missouri, said the focus Tuesday morning with daybreak was to get more crews out and assess damage. He said it could be a day or more before all power is restored. "I don't think we should expect all customers will be restored today," he said.
Smith urges customers to remain safe by staying away from downed power lines. He said customers can call Ameren to report problems at 800-552-7583.
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.
